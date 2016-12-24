Bhumana meets Mudragada

more-in

KAKINADA: General secretary and official spokesperson of the YSR Congress Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Friday called on Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham at the latter’s residence in Kirlampudi and extended his support to the fresh agitation launched by him demanding that Kapus be included in the list of BCs.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Reddy accused Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of failing to fulfil his poll promises made during the general elections.

“In all, over 600 promises made by Mr. Naidu are yet to be fulfilled. This is the time for the people to question the TDP about these promises,” he said, adding that his visit was intended to express solidarity with the Kapu leader.

“I have been extending my support to Mr. Padmanabham for the last one year. Just because of my participation in the Kapu Aikya Garjana near Tuni in January, the government tried hard to fix me in a false case,” he said, adding that he was not going to yield to the pressures from the government.

Referring to the fresh agitation launched by Mr. Padmanabham, Mr. Reddy said that all the demands tabled were genuine, as all of them were part and parcel of the TDP’s election manifesto.

“Mr. Naidu has the history of creating differences between leaders for his political survival, and he is capable of going to any extent to protect his seat,” he said.