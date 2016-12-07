Beach kabaddi championship to be organised in Masula

Excise and BC Welfare Minister K. Ravindra and the Andhra Kabaddi Association members inspecting Manginapudi beach, near Machilipatnam, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGMENT

more-in

The State government has selected Manginapudi beach, near Machilipatnam, to conduct the ninth NTR Memorial National Beach Kabaddi Championship in May 2017. The sports event will begin on May 18.

Excise and B.C. Welfare Minister K. Ravindra, accompanied by Andhra Kabaddi Association Secretary V. Veerlankaiah, on Tuesday inspected the beach and studied all the feasibility conditions to conduct the four-day sports extravaganza. “As many 50 teams (boys and girls) representing all the States in the country are expected to participate in the Kabaddi championship. Teams from public sectors including Indian Railways are also invited to participate,” said Mr. Ravindra.

In 2016, the beach Kabaddi championship was held at the Rama Krishna Beach in Visakhapatnam. The Excise and B.C. Welfare Minister said that efforts were on to involve officials and other technical committees for preparation of the beach and provide necessary facilities. Mr. Veerlankaiah told newsmen that the Andhra Kabaddi Association would extend all the support for the championship. Andhra Kabaddi Association former secretary K.P. Rao and coaches and other officials accompanied Mr. Ravindra during the site inspection.

The State government has intensified beautification of the beach by laying approach road to the beach and ground levelling.