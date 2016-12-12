Bank employees receive caution note from associations

With several people already thronging banks each day, the employees are expecting a sea of customers on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V RAJU. ;V RAJU. -

The bank employees have received a note of caution from the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) in the wake of the three-day holiday.

The AIBEA’s note is going viral in banking circles and groups on social media. The AIBEA asked the employees to be prepared to face the ire of the customers after the long weekend. ‘Bank staff are in extreme danger,’ is a note that is circulating among employees. The note, quoting AIBEA general secretary Ch. Venkatachalam, said, “I suggest that they come with a chest-guard, an arm-guard, a helmet, because there are so many people who are yet to withdraw their salaries, the retirees, contract employees, and many others, and they would want their money.”

The bank employees agree they have been receiving cautionary notes. With hordes of customers already thronging banks each day, the employees are expecting a flood on Tuesday.

Banks in the city nearly ran out of cash by Friday itself. Several bank branches had “shortage” of cash and many branches went dry. Huge queues were witnessed in front of the Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) and banks on Friday. A majority of the ATMs went dry by Sunday.

Though the RBI was issuing statements that enough cash was being supplied to banks, we all knew that there was an acute shortage, a bank official said.

In fact, the AIBEA and the All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA) wrote a letter to RBI Governor Urjit Patel on Friday pointing out that the shortage had resulted in tension, exchange of angry words and quarrels between bank staff and customers. All these were exerting tremendous pressure on the bank staff. The RBI had to take immediate steps to supply adequate cash to all banks and announce the supply position on a daily basis, the union said.