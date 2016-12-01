Bank deposits surge in Guntur district

Bank deposits have surged to ₹ 8,000 crore during the last three weeks in the Guntur district, after the Centre’s decision to scrap ₹ 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes. The period witnessed a spike in deposits in savings bank accounts of various branches across the district, known as a commercial hub of the State.

Even as the currency chests have been brimming with demonetised notes, banks have been under intense pressure due to cash crunch as just about ₹ 1,000 crore cash has been infused in various branches so far.

A senior official of a leading bank said that deposits in the SB accounts have reached ₹ 2,210 crore post-demonetisation, registering an increase of 25 per cent in just 20 days. The SB deposits of the bank soared from ₹ 1,777 crore in October to ₹ 2,210 crore as on Wednesday. The surge in savings bank deposits has spiked the total deposits of this bank to ₹ 5,398 crore as on November 30 as against the total deposits of ₹ 4,909 crore in October. There has however been no significant impact of the demonetisation on other kinds of deposits, like cash deposits, term deposits etc. “The trend is likely to continue in the next month, but we are wary of the cash crunch as new ₹ 500 notes are yet to reach the banks. We urge people to use net banking, mobile wallet to make transactions,” said the Deputy General Manager of the bank.