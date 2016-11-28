Bandh evokes mixed response in Srikakulam

more-in

'Bharat Bandh' evoked mixed response in Srikakulam district on Monday. A majority of the schools and colleges remained closed as managements declared holiday to avoid inconvenience to the students.

Several shops continued their business as usual, even as Opposition parties confined to register their protest in places such as RTC Bus Stand, Potti Srirramulu Junction, 7 Road Junction and so on.

Former Minister Tammineni Sitaram was confined to house by police.

YSRCP organisied protest at OBS junction saying that the demonetisation had affected lives of common people. Several Left leaders, including Bhaviri Krishnamurthy, Tandra Prakash, T.Aruna and others said Modi government targeted common people instead of curbing the black money stashed in industrial houses. They were arrested at Srikakulam Complex and sent to Gara police station.