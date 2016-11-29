Andhra Pradesh

Bandh evoked mixed response in Srikakulam

RTC complex wears a deserted look due to the suspension of bus services in Srikakulam on Monday.   | Photo Credit: BASHEER

SRIKAKULAM: Bharat Bandh evoked mixed response in Srikakulam district on Monday. A majority of the schools and colleges remained closed as managments declared holiday to avoid inconvenience to the students. Several shops continued their business activity as usual as Opposition parties confined their protests to places such as like the RTC bus stand, Potti Srirramulu Junction 7 Road Junction and other places.

Former Minister Tammineni Sitaram was confined to house by the police. The YSRC organised protest at OBS junction. Several Left leaders, including Bhaviri Krishnamurthy, Tandra Prakash, and T. Aruna, said the Modi government targeted common people instead of curbing the black money stashed in industrial houses. They were arrested at Srikakulam Complex and sent to the Gara police station.

