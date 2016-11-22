Back govt.’s “hard decisions”: RSS

more-in

ONGOLE: Solidly backing the BJP-led NDA Government’s demonetisation decision, Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh All India General Secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi on Tuesday exhorted the people to support the Government’s hard decisions including the one on weeding out black money.

Addressing an impressive gathering of RSS activists here, he patted the Government for creating a “congenial climate” for the country to emerge strong and earn its rightful position in the comity of nations. It was not just the government, but for all to strive for the successful implementation of the hard but inevitable decisions, he emphasised.

Terming as “unpatriotic” the growing tendency among a section of people under the western cultural influence to earn wealth by whatever means leading to accumulation of lakhs of crores of unaccounted money, he wanted the people to earn money honestly and pay taxes.

“Without paying taxes, how can the government run and implement welfare schemes. How will it be possible for the the nation to progress,” he asked.

He underscored the need for the Hindu society to emerge stronger by treating Dalits and women in a fair manner. “Only when the Hindu society becomes strong, the nation will become stronger. When the nation becomes stronger, it paves the way for universal peace.” India had never resorted to territorial aggrandisement. The world had only seen India’s cultural expansion beyond the subcontinent by spreading knowledge and wisdom, he pointed out.