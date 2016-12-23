Babus, mantris let down Naidu on digital test

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: As the proverb ‘Old habits die hard’ goes, the bureaucrats have not changed their attitude. Few of those attending the Collectors’ conference, indeed scrupulously followed the suggestion of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to perform at least one or two digital transactions and report back to him.

It made Mr. Naidu to fret and fume on the second day of the conference on Thursday. “Not even 10 per cent of you have followed my directive. You people are not showing interest in digital transactions,” he said, rather in tone of exasperation.

Just a week ago, the officials gave a shock to the Chief Minister at a review meeting with Secretaries and Heads of Departments (HODs), forcing him to remark, “Tipplers are better. They switched over to digital transactions. Not even 25 per cent of you are making cashless transactions. How will the country reform if you are like this? It will not.”

This time, even many of his Cabinet colleagues failed him. Only five Ministers did indeed venture into the shops of their choice and pick up some goods. Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Minister Palle Raghunatha Reddy purchased mobile phone accessories like chargers. Civil Supplies Minister P. Sunita purchased many kilos of sweets not only for her but also to Mr. Naidu and some of her associates. Both of them transferred the sum from their bank account to the merchants just with the help of a fingerprint. Human Resources Development Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao too bought sweets but paid using a credit card.

And, about half a dozen IAS officers experimented with the digital payments. Senior IAS officer B Udayalaxmi told the Chief Minister that she purchased a pen for Rs.100 using AadharPay and the transaction was successful. “But I did not receive an SMS alert over the transaction,” she said, prompting the Chief Minister to promise that he would take up the issue with the bankers.

On the first day of the Collectors’ Conference, he asked the top brass and ministers to go shopping at the end of the day’s proceedings and perform at least one or two digital transactions and report back to him.

Mr. Naidu has been advocating switching over to cashless transactions ever since demonetization of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes took place.