BJYM faults TDP for criticising Modi

VIJAYAWADA: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national executive member N. Ramesh Naidu took objection to TDP MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao’s “harsh criticism” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decision to demonetise Rs.500 and Rs.1000 notes.

He questioned how a MLA could find fault with demonetisation when Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu himself appreciated the move.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Mr. Ramesh Naidu said it was unfair on the part of the TDP to criticise the Prime Minister while being a constituent of the NDA.

He expressed regret that the opposition parties were fuelling speculation about the various aspects of demonetisation instead of motivating the people to bear with the inconvenience .

If the TDP leaders continue to criticise the BJP government, their comments would be construed as having the backing of the Chief Minister, he said, adding that the Central government was doing what all was required to mitigate the impact of demonetisation.