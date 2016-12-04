Andhra Pradesh

BJYM faults TDP for criticising Modi

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national executive member N. Ramesh Naidu took objection to TDP MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao’s “harsh criticism” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decision to demonetise Rs.500 and Rs.1000 notes.

He questioned how a MLA could find fault with demonetisation when Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu himself appreciated the move.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Mr. Ramesh Naidu said it was unfair on the part of the TDP to criticise the Prime Minister while being a constituent of the NDA.

He expressed regret that the opposition parties were fuelling speculation about the various aspects of demonetisation instead of motivating the people to bear with the inconvenience .

If the TDP leaders continue to criticise the BJP government, their comments would be construed as having the backing of the Chief Minister, he said, adding that the Central government was doing what all was required to mitigate the impact of demonetisation.

Post a Comment
More In Andhra Pradesh
politics (general)
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 4, 2016 2:11:18 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/BJYM-faults-TDP-for-criticising-Modi/article16757287.ece

© The Hindu