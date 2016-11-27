BJP stoking patriotic fervour to cover up its failures: CPI

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: The Communist Party of India (CPI) came down heavily on the Central government saying it failed to take adequate measures to avoid hardships to people following demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, CPI national general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to bring back the black money stashed in Swiss banks in 100 days as promised in the run up to the elections in 2014. In order to cover up its failure, the BJP government demonetised the high denomination currency. The BJP was whipping patriotic fervour to detract from the unrest among public due to cash crunch, he said. The government was branding those opposing the demonetisation and cash crunch as anti-nationals, terrorists and pro-Pakistan. It was not a good sign in democracy, he added.

Mr. Reddy termed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s demonetisation move as “carpet bombing” the country rather than “surgical strike” on black money. The country’s economy was caught in severe crisis, which was affecting small traders and various professionals. The situation would not be resolved even if the bank employees work in three shifts per day for the next six months, he said, citing experts. This move would only drag the GDP down, he said.

Doubting the Modi government’s sincerity in curbing black money, he said instead of catching black money hoarders in foreign banks, the Centre was troubling the common people.

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna and others were present.