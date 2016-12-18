BJP should answer why it went back on SCS, says Pawan Kalyan

more-in

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the BJP through Twitter, this time accusing it of going back on its election promise to give Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.

“We are not going to let BJP go without ‘answering for going back on what was promised”, he observed. Mr. Pawan Kalyan said ‘Andhras’ were thrown out after a decade of humiliation and insult, without a capital and a huge revenue deficit.

The promised SCS became a ‘special package’. “The special package is nothing but an eye wash. There is nothing special in it except the word ‘special’ as the BJP treated Andhras as spineless and people of no respect”, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said. “We swear on the lives of 400 students who were shot dead in Jai Andhra movement.”

The remarks hit news headlines and the fact that he continues to question the BJP’s stand on SCS and other issues suggests his slow distancing from the ruling party, which defended its moves amid mounting criticism by the public.

Demonetisation, cow slaughter, Rohit Vemula suicide and patriotism vis-à-vis the Supreme Court’s directive on the screening of national anthem in cinema theatres are the other issues on which he articulated his stand through the micro-blogging site in the last four days.

On its part, the BJP has been maintaining studied silence even as Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu refrained from making any comments that would jeopardise his alliance partner.