BJP govt. moving towards fascism: Gandhian

Disturbed by the common man’s anguish on account of the demonetisation mess, Ramchander Rahi, general secretary of the Central Gandhi Smarak Nidhi, said the Bharatiya Janata Party Government at the Centre was moving towards fascism.

Mr. Rahi, who was in the city to attend a meeting organised to plan year-long 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi from October 2 in 2018, said the demonetisation woes of the people were a clear indication of this decadent trend.

“Our earnings deposited in banks are now under the Government control and it will now decide whether it is our hard-earned money or not. Political power is gaining control over our lives. It is evident that hoarders have already manipulated black money into real estate, hawala and through other means,” he said.

On November 8, he recalled, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation and called it a “movement against anti-national forces. But now it is chanting the ‘go cashless’ tune. How much of our population is well-versed with technology? In the name of development, the Modi government is implementing anti-people policies in favour of the corporate sector,” he said.

Economic slowdown

“We are blindly following technology without caring to see where it is leading us,” he said, citing the example of economic slowdown in a developed nation like the United States.

He then referred to the ‘Occupy Wall Street” movement which received global attention and spawned the Occupy movement against social and economic inequality worldwide.

“The protesters were inspired by Gandhian philosophy and aptly argued that why should 99 per cent of the population pay for the luxury of mere 1 per cent wealthy people. We have our past in feudal rule and the successive governments are continuing the same,” he rued.

Gandhi was a revolutionary, he asserted.