BJP committed to State’s development: Amit Shah

National president of the Bharatiya Janata Party Amit Shah on Saturday said the BJP-led government at the Centre was keen on the overall development of Andhra Pradesh and the special package was in no way inferior to the Special Category Status (SCS). “We are here to protect the interests of the people of Andhra Pradesh by all means. The Opposition parties in the State — the Congress and the YSR Congress — are trying to tarnish the image of the Centre on non-allocation of the SCS,” he said at the ‘Rythu Maha Sabha’ at the Airport Grounds here.

Unveiling the portrait of Venam Veeranna, an irrigation engineer from West Godavari district who worked with Sir Arthur Cotton in constructing the barrage across the Godavari at Dowleswaram, Mr. Shah said the Krishna-Godavari belt was a fertile region where the farmers were committed and put in hard work.

“The Opposition parties should keep in mind that the SCS was not possible because of the framework of the 14th Finance Commission that was established by the erstwhile government at the Centre,” he said, adding that the Central government was building the Rs. 16,000-crore Polavaram irrigation project, besides bailing out the State government from Rs. 22,000-crore revenue deficit. He made it clear that the special package was more or less equal to the SCS and the Centre would take care of protecting the interests of Andhra Pradesh on all fronts. Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the interests of the tobacco, coconut and oil palm farmers, would be protected.

BJP leader D. Purandeswari translated the Hindi speech of Mr. Shah into Telugu, while Endowments Minister P. Manikyala Rao narrated the backdrop of the meeting.

Mr. Shah called upon the people not to fall prey to the ‘false campaign’ launched by the Opposition parties on the cancellation of the high denomination notes.

“The BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the welfare of the farmers and the poor. No government had worked for the welfare of these sections so far, as their focus was elsewhere,” he said

Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu said Mr. Modi had created panic among unlawful elements by announcing the demonetisation. “The Opposition parties are trying to create panic among the public about the demonetisation and they even called a bandh. Pangs are quite natural for a woman while giving birth to an infant. The demonetisation is nothing but a new birth to the economy and we all should bear with the initial inconveniences,” he said.

BJP State president K. Haribabu presented a plough made of wood to Mr. Shah on behalf of the peasantry from the region.

Health Minister K. Srinivas and BJP State affairs in-charge Siddharth Nath Singh were among those present.