BJP committed to A.P.’s development: Amit Shah

National president of the Bharatiya Janata Party Amit Shah said on Saturday that the BJP-led government at the Centre was keen on the overall development of Andhra Pradesh. The special package was in no way inferior to the Special Category Status (SCS). “We are here to protect the interests of the people of Andhra Pradesh. The Opposition parties in the State, the Congress and the YSR Congress, are trying to tarnish the image of the Centre,” he said at the ‘Rythu Maha Sabha’ on the Airport Grounds here.

Unveiling the portrait of Venam Veeranna, an irrigation engineer from West Godavari district who worked with Sir Arthur Cotton in constructing the barrage across the Godavari at Dowleswaram, Mr. Shah said: “The Opposition parties should keep in mind that the SCS was not possible because of the framework of the 14th Finance Commission that was established by the erstwhile government at the Centre.”

Stating that the Central government was building the Rs. 16,000-crore Polavaram irrigation project, besides bailing out the State government from the Rs. 22,000 crore revenue deficit, he added that the Centre would take care of the interests of Andhra Pradesh on all fronts.