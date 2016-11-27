Ayyanna falls off bullock cart, suffers bruises

more-in

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for Panchayat Raj Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu suffered bruises when the bullock cart on which he was going as part of the Jana Chaitanya Yatra gave way at Anakapalle near here on Sunday.

The Minister went to participate in the party programme when overzealous TDP workers and leaders wanted him to board the bullock cart. He did so. Some local leaders, who wanted to hog the limelight standing behind him, also boarded the cart.

The security staff of the Minister remained helpless as more and more party activists boarded the cart. The connecting stick (‘kaadi’ in Telugu), which pulls the cart ahead when the bullocks move forward, broke due to overweight, and the Minister fell to the ground.

The TDP leaders heaved a sigh of relief as the Minister did not suffer any serious injury.

Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu later resumed the yatra.