Attachment order against Jagan confirmed

A special anti-money laundering court here has confirmed an attachment of assets order worth over Rs. 749 crore issued by the Enforcement Directorate against YSR Congress chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, his wife and others in a money laundering case.

The agency had attached the said assets in June this year as part of its probe against Jagan under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

“On a thorough perusal of the Provisional Attachment Order [PAO], relied upon documents, the investigations conducted by the ED and the statements recorded....and on careful consideration of the arguments advanced on behalf of the complainant [ED] and defendants [Jagan and others] undersigned comes to the prima facie conclusion that the defendants have committed the scheduled offences, generated proceeds of crime and laundered them.

“No doubt, the properties attached are proceeds of crime or value there of and are involved in money laundering.

“Undersigned therefore orders confirmation of the above PAO,” an order issued by a three-member Bench of the Adjudicating Authority of the PMLA here said.

The Bench comprised Authority Chairperson Mukesh Kumar, Member (Law) Tushar V. Shah and Member (Administration) Devendra Singhai.

‘Proceeds of crime’

The order added that the defendants “are in possession of proceeds of crime within the meaning of provisions of PMLA...”

The Enforcement Directorate, while issuing the order in June, had said its investigations found that Jagan laundered the proceeds of crime through his group companies Ms Sandur Power Company Pvt. Ltd., Ms. Classic Realty Pvt. Ltd., Ms. Silicon Builders Pvt. Ltd., Ms Saraswati Power and Industries Pvt. Ltd. and 10 other firms in the form of investments, purchase of movable and immovable properties, third party payments among others. — PTI