At 93, he is still keen on running

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: He is 93 years old and has been associated with athletics for over seven decades. This nonagenarian is a shining example to the present couch-potato generation kids, for he is fit as a fiddle.

Meet veteran athlete Gopisetty Satyanarayana Rao, who was a centre of attraction at the 36th Andhra Pradesh Masters inter-district athletic meet at IGMC stadium here on Saturday.

This grand old man was a cynosure to many during the ceremonial march past, as he took the strides like a soldier with upright posture and free flowing hands. “Whenever I hit the track, I win medals. I was able to train many youngsters who went on to become national-level athletes and police officers. Even now, I am a regular at the Andhra Loyola College grounds,” says Mr. Rao, who is a strict disciplinarian.

“I do not smoke or consume alcohol. I always maintain good eating habits and proper sleep,” says Mr. Rao, who wore a cervical collar to get relief from the age-related neck pain.

In fact, Mr. Rao took part in the first Andhra Pradesh athletic meet held soon after the State formation in 1954 and was selected for the National Games conduced in New Delhi the same year. Since 1986, he has been a regular at the annual Masters’ meet.

Mr. Rao, a Second World War veteran, said apart from consuming dry fruits like almond and pista, he takes dates on a daily basis. “I soak dates overnight in a bowl of water and consume it with honey. Dates have high fibre content. Soluble fibres help in proper bowel movement”.

Mr. Rao, bereft flab and teeth intact, said he maintained his weight at around 50 kg. “I can run 100 metres clocking 13 seconds flat. But nowadays, I run according to my competitors. I am keen on saving my energy,” says the tactful ‘old’ man.

Apart from taking part in several national meets, Mr. Rao also took part two Asian Masters’ athletic meets in Bangalore and won medals for the country. “My pet events are 100, 200 and 400 metres,” says Mr. Rao who served a physical education teacher for many years in West Godavari. “Recently I had a surgery for hernia. But I am alright,” signs off Mr. Rao who looked keen to walk to the start line along with his competitors to race ahead.