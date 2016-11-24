Assembly seats in Telangana and A.P. cannot be increased till 2026: Centre

more-in

The Central Government has reiterated that the number of Assembly seats in Telangana or for that matter in any State cannot be increased till at least 2026 under the provisions of the Constitution.

To a question by MP T.G. Venkatesh, Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said the issue would require amendment to Article 170.

Both the newly formed States favour increasing the number and have represented to the Centre.

The Home Ministry had sought the opinion of the Law Ministry on whether Section 26 (1) of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 could be implemented by amending Section 26 of the Act itself without any amendment to Article 170.

The Attorney General maintained that it was not possible.

The Minister said there was no proposal under its consideration for increasing the number in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The issue had figured in previous sessions of Parliament as well when MPs had sought the opinion of the Ministry of Law and Justice.

They wanted to know whether the Ministry had taken the opinion of the Attorney General and how the Ministry looked at the Election Commission’s opinion that it would not be possible to increase the number.

The Minister said the Attorney General had also been consulted regarding whether the amendment “notwithstanding the provisions contained in Article 170 of the Constitution of India” in place of “subject to the provisions contained in Article 170 of the Constitution” was sustainable and the reply was negative.

To another query, Mr. Ahir said the Centre was in the process of constituting a committee under the chairmanship of the additional secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs to resolve the impasse over the distribution of assets of the AP State Council for Higher Education between the two States.