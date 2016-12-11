Andhra Pradesh

Ashok Gajapathi Raju presented with award

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ashok Gajapathi Raju being presented with Nannapaneni Venkat Rao award by Judge of Supreme Court Justice Jasti Chalameswar at Tenali on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: T VIJAYA KUMAR

more-in

GUNTUR: Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ashok Gajapathi Raju was presented with the Nannnapaneni Venkat Rao memorial award in Tenali on Saturday.

Venkat Rao was one of the political stalwarts of the land and was elected to the Assembly twice from Ponnur and was also former Municipal Chairperson of Tenali.

Supreme Court Judge Jasti Chalameswar presented the award to Mr. Raju. Justice Chalameswar said trust in public institutions should be restored for mature functioning of democracy.

Former MP Yelamanchili Sivaji, Chairperson of AP Women’s Commission Nannapaneni Rajakumari, MLAs Alapati Rajendra Prasad and Nakka Anand Babu (Vemuru) were present.

Post a Comment
More In Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 11, 2016 3:07:07 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/Ashok-Gajapathi-Raju-presented-with-award/article16791264.ece

© The Hindu