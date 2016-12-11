Ashok Gajapathi Raju presented with award

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ashok Gajapathi Raju being presented with Nannapaneni Venkat Rao award by Judge of Supreme Court Justice Jasti Chalameswar at Tenali on Saturday. | Photo Credit: T VIJAYA KUMAR

GUNTUR: Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ashok Gajapathi Raju was presented with the Nannnapaneni Venkat Rao memorial award in Tenali on Saturday.

Venkat Rao was one of the political stalwarts of the land and was elected to the Assembly twice from Ponnur and was also former Municipal Chairperson of Tenali.

Supreme Court Judge Jasti Chalameswar presented the award to Mr. Raju. Justice Chalameswar said trust in public institutions should be restored for mature functioning of democracy.

Former MP Yelamanchili Sivaji, Chairperson of AP Women’s Commission Nannapaneni Rajakumari, MLAs Alapati Rajendra Prasad and Nakka Anand Babu (Vemuru) were present.