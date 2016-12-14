Arrangements apace for two-day job mela

more-in

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Arrangements are apace at the Government Arts College and SKVT College for the conduct of mega job mela being held here from Friday. Over 100 corporate and private companies have confirmed their participation.

Addressing a media conference, Nannaya University Vice-Chancellor M. Mutyala Naidu and NTR Trust member and MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary said that around 15,000 candidates from all over the State would attend the two-day mela.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the staff of different colleges, NGOs and others who were interested to work on the two days were asked to guide the job seekers. Counters were set up at the colleges for spot registrations, he added.

Mr. Butchaiah Chowdary said that arrangements were being made to provide lunch for the representatives of companies. The participating companies include Cogizant, Infosys, HCL, IBM Payroll, Techno Vert, Win-IT, Google (Global Logic), GMR and Reliance. He further said the salary package would range from Rs. 7,000 per month to Rs.2.8 lakh per anum and the selected candidates have to work anywhere in the country, mostly Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Bengaluru, and Chennai. The age limit is between 20 and 35 years.