Archaeology wing employees oppose tourism board move

Fears of land takeover unfounded, says Culture Department official

There is a growing resentment against the government move of constituting AP State Tourism Culture and Heritage Board and bringing State Archaeology Department under its control.

Senior employees of the Department of Archaeology are up in arms alleging that it’s a ‘ploy to usurp vast stretches of lands available with the Archaeology wing’. The employees have found voices in members of a few cultural and heritage organisations in the State besides the Andhra Pradesh chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH).

The Government brought the Board into existence claiming that it will give the much-needed fillip to the tourism sector. With Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu at its helm, the new body will have Ministers as vice-chairmen, a State-level committee and an executive committee for coordination, planning and execution of projects.

“Legal experts tell us that the ordinance envisaging merger of the Archaeological wing in the Board is unconstitutional. The implication of the ordinance that has been passed are detrimental. Members of various organisations met on Tuesday and resolved to resist the move by spreading awareness among people about the harmful impact of the Government decision on the heritage scenario,” said L. Seshu Kumari, co-convenor of the Andhra Pradesh chapter of INTACH.

Former bureaucrat-turned social activist EAS Sarma, in a recent meeting, condemned the Government decision and said it was indulging in all sorts of violations to appropriate lands.

“The State retracted its decision to allot land for film city in Visakhpatnam only due to the stiff resistance offered by various sections,” claimed a senior employee from the Archaeology department seeking anonymity. “Andhra Pradesh is the only State which has passed this ordinance. All powers are vested in the Board. One wonders where is the necessity for such a Board in the first place? If the Government is sincere about developing Tourism sector, can’t it do it in the present set-up. There is a hidden agenda in the garb of the new body. Our main worry is that whatever little heritage value we are left with, the Board will dissipate it,” said Ms. Seshu Kumari.

The Board-opponents cite the fact that land values have gone up and the valuable lands available with the archaeology wing should be protected from being taken away on the pretext of ‘tourism development.’

Director, Department of Culture, D. Viziabhaskar, meanwhile, said the fears of people opposing the move were unfounded.

“It will still be under the control of the Government which will ensure speedy development on all fronts,” he said.