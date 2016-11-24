Apple idea germinates in Lambasingi

more-in

The place is better suited for cultivation than Shimla, says AP-origin grower

: Is the dream of the South Indian Apple finally here? Shimla-based Telugu apple grower Velladi Purushottama Rao has taken upon himself to make Lambasingi in Visakhapatnam Agency area of Andhra Pradesh the second Shimla of the country.

Mr. Rao has been growing apples in Shimla for the past ten years and has become an authority recognised by the Andhra Pradesh Horticulture Department. A native of Kondapalli, his interest in potato farming took him to Shimla. But once he got to the foothills of the Himalayas, he fell in love with apples. In 2006, he leased out five acres of land and has been successfully growing apples in Shimla ever since.

Mr. Purushottama Rao says that Lambasingi is better suited for apple cultivation than Shimla because the apple tree does not go into a dormant phase and can therefore produce two crops in a year. The tree yields fruits in the third year and by the fifth year the yield reaches the peak of 20 kg per tree, he said.

Crucial meeting

A crucial meeting of 90 farmers organised by the Department of Horticulture and Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) on Wednesday rekindled the hope that the dream of the South Indian apple would come true soon.

Horticulture Project Officer G. Prabhakara Rao said that ITDA Project Director and IAS officer Ravi Panthamsetti explained to the farmers how apple cultivation would change the economy of the place.

Mr. Prabhakara Rao said that two varieties of apples —‘Anna’ and Dorcet Golden —were found to be ideally suited for Lambasingi. Over 10,000 plants would be distributed to farmers in January. Input subsidy would also be given to them for the next three years until the first harvest.

Mr. Purushottama Rao said that attempts to cultivate apple on a large scale have failed in South India till now.

In an earlier attempt, 300 to 400 trees were planted on a trial basis at the Chinthapalli Regional Agricultural Research Station at Lambasingi. At that time horticulture scientists predicted that the first South Indian apples grown at Lambasingi would hit the market this year. but that did not happen. He said that the yield at the Chinthapalli Research Station was low because of improper pruning which was very important for apples.

Attempts were made to grow apples in Coorg in 2012 itself, but cultivation of the fruit there has not yet taken off there.