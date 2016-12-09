Apollo Sugar Clinics opens its unit in Vijayawada

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: Apollo Sugar Clinics (ASC) opened its first unit in collaboration with Andhra Hospitals at Bhavanipuram here on Friday as part of its expansion in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the inaugural function, ASC CEO Gagan Bhalla said 16 more clinics would be set up across the State by the end of 2017-18.

He said tier-2 and tier-3 cities have higher prevalence of diabetes, which was a lifestyle disease that requires constant monitoring and follow-up.

“Under our flagship programme Sugar 360, we were able to bring down the rate of diabetes-related complications significantly. We hope this clinic will achieve similar results in A.P,” he said.

ASC has recently got a book published on diabetes-friendly recipes. Copies of it can be downloaded from ASC’s Facebook page or picked up from its laboratories.

Opening the clinic, Andhra Hospitals Chairman and MD P.V. Ramana Murthy said it was proud thing to be associated with ASC which has a robust R&D backbone and diabetes management programmes.