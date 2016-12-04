Andhra Pradesh announces incentives to promote cashless transactions

more-in

Information Technology Department issues guidelines in this regard

VIJAYAWADA: Acting swiftly on its commitment to promoting cashless transactions in the wake of demonetisation, the State government on Friday announced a scheme of incentives to trainers and villages showing the path to others.

The Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (ITE&C) Department issued guidelines in this regard, paving the way for rewarding individuals (trainers) and villages. The department was vested with the responsibility of implementing the scheme.

Under the scheme, unemployed youths, students, SHG members, and others would be given an incentive of Rs.15 for first time introduction of an individual / vendor to digital transactions and Rs.20 for a minimum of five transactions carried out by the individual / vendor within one month from the date of introduction.

As far as villages were concerned, it was decided to reward those villages, or groups of villages, wherein each household and business establishment had at least one bank account and at least one person digitally literate for carrying out digital cashless transactions.

The reward would be given in the following four categories, based on Population Census of 2011: Rs.10,000 for villages with a population less than 2,000; Rs.20,000 for villages with a population between 2,001 and 5,000; Rs.50,000 for villages having a population between 5,001 and 10,000; and Rs.1,00,000 for villages with a population exceeding 10,000.

Digital transactions done by individuals on their own without the help of trainers and claims made by them personally would also be considered at par with other individuals on whose behalf the trainers claim.

The ITE&C Department was mandated to create and maintain a portal for registration under the scheme and establish transparent procedures with the involvement of banks and other stakeholders.