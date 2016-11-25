Andhra Bank Navshakti branch opened

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Bank opened its Navshakti branch at Nidadavole on Friday. Participating as the chief guest, Junior Civil Judge R.V. Sharma said it was good for society that e-banking and Internet banking have expanded their reach. These facilities benefited the common people in their financial dealings.

Mr. Sharma said banks should focus on ways to curb bouncing of cheques, which in many cases bring up frivolous court litigations. It was also imperative that the banks fortify their operating systems in such a manner that the customers’ accounts were not hacked. This was an area of concern for the economy at large, he observed.

Filing of bank suits for recovery of various kinds of loans from the borrowers was another issue to be sorted out, Mr. Sharma said, adding that the banks should duly strive to educate the public about the latest developments in the sector.

Municipal Chairman B. Krishna Murthy, AB Deputy General Manager K. Bhaskar Rao and branch manager P. Devadas were among those present.