Ancient Buddhist site set to come alive with cultural programmes after two millennia

Rich heritage: Chairperson of Infosys Foundation Sudha Murthy (right) interacts with youngsters at the Infosys Campus in Hyderabad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal ;Nagara Gopal -

more-in

HYDERABAD: Anupu, a hitherto little known site of Buddhist excavation on the banks of River Krishna near Nagarjunasagar Dam will host cultural programmes from Friday afternoon, against the backdrop of an amphitheatre, after 1,700 years.

A 3-day Infosys Foundation Anupu Festival–2016 will showcase cultural programmes against the backdrop of the amphitheatre for the first time after it was reconstructed on an 80-hectare stretch at Anupu by the Archaeological Survey of India.

The ruins of an ancient Buddhist university, established by Acharya Nagarjuna, that was excavated between 1955 and 1967 when the dam was being built, have been reconstructed at Anupu, in Guntur district of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, said the Foundation’s chairperson Sudha Murty here on Thursday at a curtain raiser.

Steeped in history

Every centimetre of the amphitheatre has a history. She explained that an ‘Aswamedhakunda’, possibly the only one of its kind in India, was housed in the museum on Nagarjunakonda island in the middle of the backwaters of Nagarjunasagar Dam on River Krishna, the amphitheatre was translocated to Anupu during the construction of the multipurpose project, she explained.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to attend the inauguration of the festival. Infosys executive vice-president Binod Hampapur and assistant VP Infosys Development Centre at Hyderabad Manisha Saboo are expected to participate in the programme.

On Friday a 3-day artist camp on the topic ‘Landscape of Anupu’ will begin at the Matha Sarovar Resort in Vijayapuri South in Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh, with 16 artists from across the country at work.

Rich heritage

The Anupu Festival is the second one organised by the Foundation, after a similar one held this March at Lakshmeshwara in Gadag district of Karnataka, Mrs Murty said.

The festival will be inaugurated by Buddhist monks after paying floral tributes to Lord Gauthama Buddha.

The festival is a celebration of India’s rich Buddhist heritage and the ancient monument will reverberate with traditional performing arts events, including folk dances of Andhra and classical dance forms and instrumental and devotional music.

On the last day, on December 11, there will be a 90 minute-long presentation of folk dance — Oggo, Dappu, Bonalu, Gussadi, Lambadi and Mathuri — sponsored by the Telangana Government Department of Language and Culture, Mrs. Murty said.