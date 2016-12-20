Ambedkar university inks MoU with German institution

Ambedkar university Vice-Chancellor M. Chandraiah speaking to representatives of European Education and Research Council-Germany in university campus at Etcherla, near Srikakulam, on Monday. — | Photo Credit: BASHEER

Students of Dr. B.R.Ambedkar University got an opportunity to study abroad as the university signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the European Education and Research Council-Germany on Monday.

A delegation from Germany headed by Venkat Nagaraj.V and Bertram Lohmueller had discussion with Ambedkar University Vice-Chancellor Miriyala Chandraiah and Registrar Gunta Tulasi Rao before signing the agreement in the presence of Srikakulam Joint Collector K.V.S. Chakradhar Babu.

Mr. Venkat Nagaraj said his institution had collaboration with many reputed European universities where students of the State would be given an opportunity for further training and research. The representatives of German organisation said the short-term training programmes were also organised for the Indian students at affordable fee structure.

Mr. Chandraiah and Mr. Tulasi Rao said the university had agreements with Korean and Afghanistan universities and it was another step in strengthening the bond with reputed foreign organisations.

“It is really a Herculean task for students to join foreign universities on their own. Now, they can have hassle-free higher education and intensive training in their chosen fields with the support of Ambedkar university,” they added. According to them, the students can take up research activities in various courses including biotechnology.

Mr. Chakradhar told the visiting delegation that the Indian government was extending financial support for the talented youngsters for their study abroad.

He has also explained the series of steps being taken by the government for the youngsters to achieve their goals.