Amaravati should be made a free zone: CPI

Ramakrishna says the move will enable youngsters of 13 districts get jobs in the capital

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna on Tuesday asked the State government to announce Amaravati region as a free zone to benefit all the youngsters of 13 districts to get jobs in the new capital. He has also demanded that the reservation facility should be extended to private sector too since the government was unable to provide jobs to many graduates of backward classes. The party organised a roundtable conference in the APNGOs’ Home, Srikakulam, over reservations for BCs, SCs and STs in the private sector.

Speaking in the meeting, Mr. Ramakrishna said that only private sector was able to provide more jobs and it was the right time for implementation of reservation to help youngsters of downtrodden sections get jobs.

CPI leaders J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy, Chapara Sundarlal, Chapara Venkataramana and others sought consensus among the political parties over the issue. Lok Satta Party district president K. Poli Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ)-AP president Nalli Dharma Rao sought legislation to enable BCs get reservation in the private sector.

Congress State spokesperson Ratnala Narasimha Murty and senior leader Ganji Ezra said that the party had a sympathetic view over the proposal. Some of them expressed concern over the denial of equal opportunities for BC, SC and ST students to get education in reputed institutions. They sought allocation of seats for downtrodden sections in corporate schools and colleges at affordable fees.

Demonetisation opposed

Earlier, Mr. Ramakrishna strongly opposed demonetisation of higher value currency notes. He said that the decision had an adverse impact on the poor and lower middle class people in the State. He feared that their lives would be ruined further if the government failed to release deposited money in the form of new notes to help farmers and others to continue their regular economic activity. He expressed concern over the arrests and filing of cases on the Left leaders when they were raising their voice on people’s issues.