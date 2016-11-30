Amaravati-Rayalaseema Expressway to be fast-tracked

more-in

As part of its plan to connect Amaravati to people in remote areas, the State government is contemplating a 6/4 lane expressway from Rayalaseema with an investment of ₹ 27,635 crore.

“Amaravati which is the heart of the Sunrise State of Andhra Pradesh should be the lifeline for every nook and corner of the State. My objective is to ensure that people from any corner of the State can reach the capital city without any hassles,” Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said in an open letter to the people on Tuesday.

Stressing the need for the all-round development of the State and placing Amaravati in top 10 global cities in future, Mr. Naidu said the length of the proposed expressway was around 600 km and it would provide connectivity between Amaravati and the backward Rayalaseema districts covering Guntur, Prakasam, Anantapur, Kurnool and Kadapa.

The expressway is proposed to be designed for a speed of 120 kmph with straight alignments and tunnels and viaducts that would help in negotiating hilly terrains and valley sections. Five land acquisition units and a forest cell are being set up for processing all the required clearances with regard to the de-reservation of forest land.

The four-lane section of the highway will be 150 metre-wide and the six-lane one 200 metre-wide.

The main trunk road passes through Anantapur, Kurnool, Prakasam and Guntur districts.

Kadapa and Kurnool cities would be connected through separate spur lines joining the main line connecting Anantapur to Amaravati.