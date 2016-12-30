Amaravathi Maha Stupa to be revitalised

A young monk taking a selfie at the Buddhist Maha Stupa at Amaravathi town in Guntur district. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: Standing in the heart of the Amaravathi Heritage Town, the Amaravathi Maha Stupa, the largest one in the country, is finally in for the much-needed facelift.

Though the Buddhist monument is well protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), dirt, open sewage, pigs and household rubbish abound its surrounding areas.

The ASI, with Central funds granted under the PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spirituality Augmentation Drive), is charting out an elaborate plan to clean up the surroundings, integrate a few structures and lend the place a touch of sanctity.

Director of the AP Tourism and Heritage, Himanshu Shukla, and Joint Collector of Guntur distract Kritika S. inspected the site on Tuesday along with Professor Amareswar Galla, Curator of the heritage town.

The most interesting part of the plan is to integrate the idyllic site of the Maha Stupa with the adjacent colonial bungalow and the ASI Museum, constituting the proposed Amaravathi Archaeological Heritage Park, the largest such facility in Andhra Pradesh. “A conservation architect will work with Professor Galla and the implementing team to ensure that the authenticity and integrity of the place is conserved. Only then its responsible usage in tourism will be pursued,” said Mr. Shukla

The idea is to revive respect for the national and international layers of significance of the Maha Stupa and associated heritage resources.

Echoing the values advocated by N.Taher, Director of State ASI, Prof. Galla said tourism alone should not drive these interventions.

The plan envisages removal of encroachments around the site, closing the road between the ASI Museum and the Maha Stupa complex to create the proposed Amaravathi Archeological Heritage Park over 19.5 acres.

Pigs will be removed, drains will be covered and garbage collection activity will be streamlined by the local panchayat. The Maha Stupa and the Musuem will bathe in flood lights and this will take care of the safety and security of the priceless heritage.

Encroachments opposite the south entrance to the museum will go, making way for facilities like water coolers, a bore well, a purified drinking water plant, a Sulabh complex and parking facility for the visitors.

School buses and taxis congest the roads around the ASI sites and neither the panchayat nor the local police have a listing of the large number of taxis that park there as most of them are from outside Amaravathi.

A main entrance gate to the ASI museum on the eastern side will come up as per vastu besides an arch with appropriate signage. The Ramalingeswara Swamy temple next to the museum compound will be integrated in the park.

Lights around the museum, powering the Maha Stupa by solar energy and use of holograms to bring the Stupa to life in the evenings are under consideration.