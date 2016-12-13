Alumni meet on Dec. 18

more-in

KAKINADA: The old students of the Pithapuram Rajah Government Degree College are going to meet here on the college premises on December 18.

The meeting will be held at the newly built B.V.R. Mohan Reddy auditorium. Noted psychiatrist Karri Rama Reddy and NRI Koganti Venkataratnam will be the chief guests. Principal of the college Ch. Krishna will be the special invitee.

President and secretary of the Old Students’ Association K. Bhami Reddy and B.S. Seshagiri Rao, respectively, said here on Tuesday that the day-long session would begin at 9 a.m. and alumni from different parts of India and abroad would turn up for the event.

A get-together and cultural performances form part of the meet, they said.