All set for flamingo festival

The three-day Flamingo bird festival is set to begin at Sullurupeta near Pulicat lake.

NELLORE: A rich cultural and visual treat awaits the visitors, youth, schoolchildren and bird enthusiasts as the district authorities have made necessary arrangements for the ‘Flamingo bird festival’ to be held in the lake town, Sullurupeta, in Nellore district here from Tuesday to Thursday.

Musical nights, dance events and a variety of cultural programmes will be held during the three days with noted performers such as S.P. Balasubrahmanyam.

The forest department staff are making necessary arrangements at the Pulicat and Nelapattu bird sanctuaries for the convenience of the visiting tourists and the public.

Visual treat

Following recent rains under the impact of the Vardah cyclone, Pulicat lake, which received considerable inflows from the local streams, has been attracting a large number of Flamingo migratory birds for the past 10 days. These birds with their striking curve beaks and flame-coloured plumage present a seasonal treat on either side of the Sullurupeta-Sriharikota road.

The officials developed viewing towers at several points and resting areas on the Sriharikota road to help bird enthusiasts take a leisurely look at the bird life in the sanctuary.

Boat racing

As a token of appreciation for the annual bird festival, Nellore-based miniature artist Sk. Musavir carved tiny replicas of Flamingo birds out of a sea shell.

Another important feature of the bird festival is the boat racing to be held for the fishermen of the Pulicat lake habitations. The race is held at the boating point developed at Bheemunivaripalem village near the national highway.

Nelapattu bird sanctuary is another venue that woos bird festival visitors as it is home to hundreds and thousands of migratory and native birds. It is located near Doravarisatram on the national highway, nearly 20 km away from Sullurupeta town.

Viewing towers and visitor pathways had been developed on the bund of Nelapattu water body.

On the baringtonia trees in this water body, Pelicans and other migratory birds form nests and brood during this season. Lesser number of Pelicans is sighted this season due to prolonged dry spell prior to cyclone.

The different features of bird life and Nelapattu sanctuary specialities will be on display during the festival.

The officials of Sathish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), also known as Sriharikota Range (SHAR), are making arrangements for organising their own exhibition stall at the festival venue in Sullurupeta as part of their participation in it over the years.