Alert keymen avert accident at Kuppam

A duo of alert keymen on duty who detected a big crack which developed on the railway track of Jollarpettai-Bengaluru section of South Western Railway, signalled to the early morning express (Jollarpettai-Bengaluru) to stop and thus averted a major tragedy in the early hours of Saturday.

According to railway officials at Kuppam, the keymen duo — Mahendra (35) and Chalam (30) — were as usual checking the joints and bolts on the railway track at Kadepalle village of Gudipala mandal near Kuppam railway station.

Though it was around 5.30 a.m., with fog having engulfed the area, the men on duty could detect a big gap on the track, which was developed due to the weather conditions.

During the last one week, the night temperatures are recording around 12 degrees in Kuppam region.

It flashed to them that the Bengaluru-bound Jollarpettai Express would be arriving on the tracks in a few minutes.

Risking lives, the young railwaymen stood on the tracks in thick fog, flashing danger lights. In no time, the express train came to a grinding halt, several meters away from the cracked track. A wooden block was inserted under the crack, adjusting the 3-inch gap to manageable levels, and the Express was allowed to pass the zone at 10 kmph. Later, the a crew of gangmen from Jollarpettai reached the spot, and completed the repairs.

Senior railway officials congratulated the duo.