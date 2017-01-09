Aishwarya Dhanush sparkles at SBT event

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: Superstar Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwarya Dhanush sparkled at the first anniversary celebrations of the Swarna Bharat Trust (SBT) on Sunday.

In her brief address, Ms. Aishwarya said she was impressed with the leadership of SBT managing trustee I. Deepa Venkat, with whom she drew parallels for having chosen the career paths of their choice by coming out of the “looming shadows” of their respective fathers — Rajinikanth and Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu.

“My father is a great actor, but I am not into acting. Instead, I took to film direction, which is my passion. Ms. Deepa excelled in public service by setting aside her political legacy. She is doing her job brilliantly. It’s a great experience to be here,” she said.

Ms. Aishwarya silently walked into the venue flanked by personal security guards, and was given a rousing reception by the audience as Mr. Venkaiah Naidu gave her introduction.

She had a brief chat with Mr. Naidu and Judge of Supreme Court Justice J. Chalameswar on the stage before she was asked to deliver her message.