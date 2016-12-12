Agrigold victims send representation to CM

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: Members of the AgriGold Customers and Agents’ Welfare Association have appealed to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to ensure participation of some government departments in the auction of AgriGold properties, which will begin shortly.

In a representation mailed to Mr. Naidu on Sunday, association honorary president Muppalla Nageswara Rao said that AP Housing Board, AP Dairy, Electricity, AP Tourism, and other departments should participate in the bidding for doing justice to the victims.

Stating that 99 victims, who lost their hard-earned money in the multi-crore scam, had committed suicide, Mr. Nageswara Rao urged the government to provide protection to the bidders and their representatives from the AgriGold management during the auction process.