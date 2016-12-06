Adventure water tourism introduced in State

more-in

The AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) signed a Public Private Partnership (PPP) agreement with the Watersports Simple India Private Limited (WSIPL) authorising the latter to operate their boats in the coastal Andhra Pradesh.

APTDC Chairman Jayaram Reddy and MD Girija Shankar exchanged the agreement with WSIPL Executive Director Tarun Kakani here.

In a press release, Mr. Girija Shankar said the initiative would bring in a large inflow of tourists into the tourist locations.

“We realise that the younger breed of Indians is keen on exploring the adventures of tourism and this move by the corporation targets the youth.”

‘Operations at

Bhavani Island soon’

Mr. Tarun said the WSIPL, promoted by a U.S.-based investor Paparao Gummadapu, had been operating their boats at Machilipatnam and Rajamahendravaram and would begin operations at the Bhavani Island soon.

Luxury pontoons, Livingston cruise boats to Porta boats and Hobie kayaks would be major attractions, he said.

Director of Tourism Himanshu Shukla congratulated the WSIPL team on promoting water and adventure sports besides promoting local employment in their operational areas.