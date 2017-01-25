Andhra Pradesh

Adventure camp for students on Jan. 29

KAKINADA: City-based Lakshya International School is conducting ‘Adventa’ adventure camp for children on its campus at Unduru on January 29. Students from grade III to IX are eligible to participate in the adventurous events such as archery, water zorbing and rappelling during the day-long camp.

Director of the school N. Suguna Reddy said here on Wednesday that the objective of the camp was to encourage children to undertake courageous tasks and let them enjoy the fun. Interested students could register their details with the school’s website www.lakshyaschool.in, she said.

