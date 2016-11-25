Advantage common man: Venkaiah

‘Benefits of demonetisation will be felt in the days to come’

Accusing the Opposition of launching a vilification campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi after demonetisation of high-value currency notes, Union Urban Development Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu has predicted a number of benefits to common people after a short pain.

Addressing a party meeting on “Awareness on black money” here on Friday, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu said in the long run it would reduce inflation and real estate prices and bring higher education and healthcare within the reach of people.

Housing affordability would increase as there would be a huge downward correction in land prices and the huge influx of money into the banking system would bring down the rate of interest and banks would be able to fund more projects in infrastructure and irrigation.

The move would help wipe out fiscal deficit and help go in for large-scale, infrastructure, capital and social spending, Mr. Naidu said.

Parties that were divided in various States came together in opposition to Mr. Modi’s decision, he said but the reaction from the common man had made the most profound statement that he would not mind putting up with short-term inconvenience for the larger good. He detailed the steps being taken to improve cash availability and the digital avenues available. Inconvenience is worth it.

Black money had become a way of life to which people resigned themselves and it spawned economic disparities, the Union Minister said.

Refuting the charge that the decision was sudden, Mr. Naidu said the very first Cabinet meeting constituted SIT to bring black money stashed abroad fulfilling the 2014 election promise.

Giving any time would have helped hoarders, he pointed out stating utter secrecy was maintained after the Cabinet decision.