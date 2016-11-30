Act fast, Naidu urges Centre

more-in

Chief Minister calls for giving publicity to ‘mobile currency’

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said he was asked by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to head a high-level panel on demonetisation, but there was no further communication from him.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Naidu said he told Mr. Jaitley about the need to remove the constraints in expanding the reach of cashless transactions that would solve the problems faced by the people, and there was no communication thereafter.

Mr. Naidu did not say anything else on it while insisting that the Central government should act quickly to put an end to the woes of the public as three weeks had already passed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement.

On the latest situation in the State, Mr. Naidu said Rs.1,252 crore was available with the banks and another Rs.2,254 crore was in the pipeline. Fair price shop dealers, who were equipped with e-POS machines, had been declared as banking correspondents for the purpose of facilitating cashless transactions.

Four high-level committees were monitoring the situation on a daily basis and real-time data from various sources, including the National Payments Corporation of India, was being obtained to take necessary action.

In a teleconference earlier, Mr. Naidu said demonetisation of high-value notes had created a disaster-like situation, and people should make concerted effort to overcome it.

He exhorted each one of the 90 lakh DWCRA members and 70 lakh beneficiaries of the MGNREGS to open bank accounts for financial inclusion.

Bank accounts would facilitate transactions in these times of distress. Banks should ensure that no individual was left out of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana.

Mr. Naidu called for extensive publicity to “mobile currency” through Mana TV and other means to motivate more people to conduct their cash transactions via the electronic mode.

At a review meeting on revenue-earning departments, Mr. Naidu asked the officials to calculate the GSDP taking the real time data.

Mr. Naidu said the State was not receiving the revenues on expected lines though consultants were appointed for every district. The officials need to cross-check and analyse the growth compared to last year and take remedial measures.

There was a decline in growth wherever there was human failure, he observed.

The officials explained him that there was a decline of one per cent in land revenue compared to the last financial year. A decline of 10.28 per cent was witnessed in revenue generated through the Forest Department, they said.