Academicians excited over IEA and ISC

Work going on at a brisk pace at SV University’s Tarakarama Stadium in Tirupati on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K_V_POORNACHANDRA_KUMAR

With Tirupati playing host to two of the most exciting academic events viz., the 99th annual conference of the Indian Economic Association (IEA) and the 104th Indian Science Congress in a gap of one week, the academic fraternity is not only engrossed in the arrangements, but is also agog with expectations on their probable outcome and impact at the national level.

As the deadline for the ISC (to be held from Jan. 3 to 7, 2017) nears, arrangements are apace at SV University’s Tarakarama Stadium, the main venue where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the conclave.

A massive shed measuring 500 ft x 400 ft has been erected to accommodate 15,000 delegates for the event. The stage designed at an impressive dimension of 70 ft x 40 ft will house only a handful top delegates, including the Prime Minister, Chief Minister, Governor and Nobel laureates among others. “The venue with zinc sheet-roofing will be totally rain-proof. Work on barricading and installation of lights and fans is currently on,” said M. Ravindrababu, Executive Engineer of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), who is in-charge of the venue arrangements.

Sri Padmavathi Women's University (SPMVV) is hosting the Children’s Science Congress, where a rally with 3,000 students will be taken. A special exhibition will be conducted with focus on children, the future stakeholders to science.

The Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) is getting ready to host a sectional session ‘Medicine including physiology’ during Jan. 4 to 6 and will have 125 talks by experts and researchers. The topics to be covered include cancer and human physiology.

Indian Science Congress Association general president D. Narayana Rao also plans a general session on the inaugural day with Nobel Laureate Prof. Yonath from Israel.

SVIMS is also coordinating the medical facilities and standby ambulances for the delegates at the science congress.