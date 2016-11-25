Academic incentives for tribal students

more-in

The Ekalavya Tribal Development and Educational Society (ETDES) will present the fourth round of Ekalavya Pratibha Awards to encourage poor Yerukula tribal students on January 8, 2017.

In a statement, society president S. Ramaswamy said under this programme, students who secured above 8.5 grade in the academic year 2015-16 will be given an incentive of ₹ 10,000 each as an encouragement.

The eligible students should attach a passport photo, a copy of SSC mark list, caste certificate and Aadhaar and ration cards with the application form to be submitted by December 15, 2016 to ETDES, 16-3-8, Dayal Apartment, Plot no. D, first floor near Collector’s office junction, Maharanipet, Visakhapatnam.

Further details could be had by calling Devarakonda Subbarao, treasurer (9949825223) or D. Srinivasa Rao, vice-president (9959414333)