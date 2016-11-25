Academic incentives for tribal students
The Ekalavya Tribal Development and Educational Society (ETDES) will present the fourth round of Ekalavya Pratibha Awards to encourage poor Yerukula tribal students on January 8, 2017.
In a statement, society president S. Ramaswamy said under this programme, students who secured above 8.5 grade in the academic year 2015-16 will be given an incentive of ₹ 10,000 each as an encouragement.
The eligible students should attach a passport photo, a copy of SSC mark list, caste certificate and Aadhaar and ration cards with the application form to be submitted by December 15, 2016 to ETDES, 16-3-8, Dayal Apartment, Plot no. D, first floor near Collector’s office junction, Maharanipet, Visakhapatnam.
Further details could be had by calling Devarakonda Subbarao, treasurer (9949825223) or D. Srinivasa Rao, vice-president (9959414333)