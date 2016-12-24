Abortive bid to burgle bank

more-in

SRIKAKULAM: An attempt to burgle the SBI Sithampet Branch in the Srikakulam district was made in the early hours of Friday.

The bid was foiled as the accused could not open the safe where cash was kept despite repeated attempts. They damaged the files kept in a cupboard. SBI Regional Manager Mery Sagaya, Branch Manager Udaya Kumar confirmed to the police that cash was not stolen. The police officials along with dog squad visited the spot and observed the modus operandi of the accused who reportedly came from nearby Odisha.

According to police, the accused damaged the CCTVs as soon as they entered the branch which is on the main road of tribal area. The police observed that the accused could easily break the locks as there was no security at the branch. Previously, an ATM was stolen from nearby Kotturu. Recently, major thefts took place in local temple and a wine shop, causing tension among the locals.

Srikakulam SP J. Brahama Reddy directed the local police officials to submit a report over the security arrangements at sensitive places since Sithampet was located on the A.P.-Odisha border.