ASI to strive for inclusion of five State forts in global heritage list

A portion of the collapsed compound wall of the Gandikota Fort in Kadapa district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

The Archaeological Survey of India, World Heritage Section, has said it will initiate the process of inclusion of archaeological sites in Andhra Pradesh in the tentative list of the United Nations Educational Scientific and Research Organisation (Unesco) world heritage sites.

The five forts are the Gandikota Fort, Chandragiri Fort, Guntupallui caves, Amaravati Maha Stupa and the Kondaveedu Fort.

In a letter written to Superintending Archaeologist, ASI, Hyderabad Circle, Director (World Heritage) K. Lourdusmary said the process of inclusion of the historical forts would begin after the ASI assesses the universal value of the fort, prepares drawings of the forts and sends the photographs.

Of the five forts, the 14th century Kondaveedu Fort and the Amaravati Maha Stupa are in Guntur district.

Chairman of Amaravati Development Authority Jasti Veeranjaneyulu said that he had submitted representation to the Minister for Culture Mahesh Sharma, Director, ASI Rakesh Tiwari in New Delhi recently urging the latter to include the five forts in the list of world heritage sites.