APTA distributes scholarships worth Rs. 1 crore

HRD Minister Ghanta Srinivasa Rao distributing scholarships to students at Bhimavaram in West Godavari district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: CH_VIJAYA BHASKAR ; CH_VIJAYA BHASKAR -

BHIMAVARAM: Members of American Progressive Telugu Association (APTA) distributed scholarships worth about Rs.1 crore for 607 students in the town on Sunday. Students pursuing intermediate, polytechnic, degree, MBA, MCA, engineering and MBBS were among the beneficiaries.

Human Resources Development (HRD) Minister Ghanta Srinivasa Rao, APTA founder president and board director Srinivasa Rao Chandu, APTA Student Education Program (ASEP) chair Veerabhadra Rao Kambala and other VIPs handed over cheques to the beneficiaries.

Mr. Veerabhadra Rao said scholarships worth about Rs.10,000 to Rs.25,000 were awarded for merit students who were pursuing different courses across the state. Students of all districts attended the programme.

Addressing the students, the minister said government was spending Rs.21,500 crore for education sector every year, but Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), philanthropists and more associations should come forward to help the poor students. Praising APTA for their gesture towards poor and merit students, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that students should fulfil the dreams of the parents and help the needy after elevating into good positions.

He complimented the educational institutions and individuals who announced financial aid for students and APTA for helping the poor students and continuing the scholarship distribution programme.

The APTA founder president said the organisation was established in 2008 and was awarding scholarships from the last eight years. The amount was awarded for students in US dollars, he said.

Bhimavaram MLA Pulaparthi Ramanjaneyulu said the programme was conducted at Guntur last year and many students who could not pursue studies are benefited with the scholarships. B. Mounica, K. Vijaya Durga, Kathula Bhargavi, A. Abinav, B. Sai Soumya, G. Rohit, K. Sai Lakshmi Durga and other students received the cheques.

Mr. Ramanjaneyulu thanked APTA members for highlighting the greatness of Telugu people across the globe and asked to take up more service activities and help the poor.

Kanigiri MLA Kadiri Babu Rao, MLC Somu Veeraraju, former minister Botsa Satyanarayana, YSRC leader Ambati Rambabu, Eluru District Cooperative Central Bank Chairman Mutyala Venkateswara Rao, APTA Empire Regional Membership Director Anil Verisetty, Venkata Prasad, M. Parthasarathy and others participated.