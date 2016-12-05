APSRTC keeps close watch on TN situation

File photo of the Chennai stand Tirupati bus station. APSRTC buses were plying as usual to Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

Amid rising tense situations in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, the security has been beefed up along the border in Tada and Sullurupeta areas with the police and armed reserve forces keeping a vigil on the movement of people and vehicles from Monday morning.

The APSRTC has run all its 40 normal bus services but the officials are keeping a close watch on the emerging situation considering the fact that the condition of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister continued to be very critical as per reports.

The Tamil Nadu State Road Transport Corporation (TNSTC), which usually runs 26 services between Chennai and Nellore, has run only seven to nine services on Monday.

The buses heading from Vijayawada, Guntur, Ongole and Nellore towards Chennai are run without interruption.

G.V. Ravi Varma, regional manager, APSRTC, Nellore region, said that one of their employees has been positioned in Chennai to report on the developments there and that the situation was normal for the buses to be operated.

Several private bus services were slightly hit during morning hours as the operators were concerned about the volatile situation in the border state. But they started running buses as usual as there was no major alarm on the other side as of now.

“Our night time services are also being run as before. We have no reports of any serious problem over there as of now,” said a representative of Kesineni Travels, Nellore branch.

The local trains and rural bus services from border villages and towns were being run as usual to Chennai.