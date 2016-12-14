APSPDCL pulls the plug on Krishna harathi

Priests performing harathi on a punt sailing on the waters at Pavitra Sangamam, confluence of Krishna and Godavari, at Ferry in Ibrahimpatnam. — | Photo Credit: V RAJU

Failure of the authorities concerned to ensure power supply to the Krishna harathi, the daily ritual that began with Krishna Pushkarams at the confluence of Krishna and Godavari, has put it in troubled waters now.

The electricity department has stopped power supply to the Harathi programme at Pavitra Sangamam ghat, near Ferry village of Ibrahimpatnam, for the past five days, as the organisers owe the department Rs. 12 lakh against bills related to usage of 1 lakh units of electricity.

The event is being conducted using generators arranged by the authorities of Kankadurga Temple (Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam), which is responsible for organising the year-long ritual every day. Harathi is being offered uninterruptedly since August 12, the first day of Krishna Pushkarams.

“The temple management is supposed to pay the dues, but there was no response to the bills sent. As a reminder, we have also sent a notice asking them for the payment as we are answerable to the APERC,” said APSPDCL Chief Engineer K. Rajabapaiah.

When contacted, the temple authorities said the electricity department had orally asked them to pay the pending bills five days ago, but denied receiving any special notice. However, lack of funds has left the temple authorities helpless.

“We are using generators currently due to the power outage. We have written to the State government seeking funds to pay the power bills,” a senior official of the temple said.

It is also learnt that the departments concerned had not paid dues related to installation of power lines and transformers to the ghat.

As part of the ritual, priests perform harathi to the Krishna river from an extravagantly illuminated floating structure in front of the ghat. A large number of people have been visiting Pavtira Sangamam ghat to witness the harathi.