APERC studying different tariff models

Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) Chairman G. Bhavani Prasad has asserted that a concerted effort is being made to peg the retail supply tariffs at affordable level while enhancing the financial viability of power utilities in the tariff fixation exercise which begins soon following the submission of proposals of Aggregate Revenue Requirement (ARR) and tariffs by the Discoms for the FY 2017-18.

Mr. Prasad stated in a press release that the APERC was maintaining the same tempo in protecting the interests of consumers and other stakeholders. About 98 per cent of the consumers were unaffected by the previous two tariff revisions.

To further enhance the due diligence in tariff setting, the APERC has been involving experts from across the power sector for rendering quality services and ensuring affordable tariff to the consumers.

Against this background, the APERC is holding a consultative meeting on Monday on Revenue & Tariff Analysis for Electrical Utilities (RATE), a model developed by Pune-based non-governmental organisation PRAYAS, for setting retail tariffs. The APERC is examining the model for possible adoption.