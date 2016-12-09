AP may replicate Finland model of education

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is contemplating bringing in reforms in education system and bringing education up to 12th standard under one roof. If its plans bear fruit, intermediate education will be clubbed with school education. The government has plans to follow the Finland system to improve the standards.

At a press conference here on Thursday, Human Resources Development (HRD) Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao said the State government had constituted a committee to study the Finland model vis a vis the education system in Andhra Pradesh. The problems such as service rules relating to school and intermediate education were likely to come in the way of unification of primary, upper primary and high school and intermediate streams. The committee would suggest ways and means and prepare a road map to implement two-tier education system — school education and university education, he said.

Another major reform in the offing is grading of schools in the State. The schools would be graded on the lines of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation given to colleges and varsities. The procedures and guidelines were being prepared, he said.

Saying there had been no recruitments in aided schools since 2004, the Minister said the government had decided to recruit about 985 teacher posts in primary, upper primary and high schools. The government had also decided to fill up vacancies in the universities. As many as 1104 posts, including professor, were lying vacant in the varsities. The APPSC would conduct screening test for 846 assistant professor posts, while professor and associate professor posts would be filled up through regular procedure, he said.

Mr. Srinivas Rao said the government would conduct a two-day workshop for 350 best Head Masters (HMs), two each from 175 Assembly constituencies, in Vijayawada on January 5 and 6. The workshop would deliberate on issues such as curriculum, extra curricular activities, sports etc in education system. The government would also organise Savitri Bai Phule birth anniversary as woman teachers’ day on January 3, he added.

Principal Secretary (Higher Education) Sumitra Dawra, Principal Secretary (School Education) Sandhya Rani and SSA Project Director G. Srinivasulu were also present.