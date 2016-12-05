AP capital to be a blue and green city

The city is expected to be a pedestrian-friendly one, which has very low energy consumption levels. | Photo Credit: CH_VIJAYA BHASKAR

CRDA banks on fused grid model to raise funds for Amaravati

When it decided to adopt the internationally-acclaimed fused grid model of urban development for the capital city, Amaravati, the Government of Andhra Pradesh had the twin objectives of having minimal carbon footprint and mobilising funds through green bonds in mind.

The fused grid would help the government in fund-raising. More importantly, it is going to facilitate a healthy living, in the sense that a huge chunk of the population will ‘walk to work’ and also have most of their daily needs available within walking distance. Daily commuting will mostly be by foot, which eliminates the need for motorised transport. This in turn saves fossil fuels.

As a consequence, the environment will be pure as there is negligible automobile emissions.

Together with solar power planned to be generated on a large scale and the proposed waste-to-energy plants, the city is expected to be a pedestrian-friendly one, which has very low energy consumption levels.

Green bonds

Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) officials told The Hindu that Amaravati was planned in such a way that it would have an efficient public transport system, use renewable energy, conserve water, promote green spaces and clean industries, and minimise carbon footprint.

The officials said that the CRDA was advised by some of the country’s leading investment bankers to tap the tremendous opportunity offered by green bonds. Accordingly, the CRDA is going ahead with its fused grid model, which combines the geometrics of residential, office, and commercial spaces and there will be grids within grids in a given area. It may be noted that the clearance accorded by the State-level Environment Impact Assessment Authority was subject to three basic conditions.

Firstly, the land use pattern related to public and semi-public spaces, open and recreational spaces and water bodies, which account for nearly 41.5 per cent (90 sq. km) of the total area of 217.23 sq. km, should not be violated.

Secondly, a water footprint should be made and audited every year.

The third one is that a carbon footprint should be prepared and efforts made for achieving carbon neutrality.

The CRDA is confident of fulfilling its mandate having already impressed upon global funding agencies like the World Bank about its plans and vision to construct a city that is not only blue and green but also sustainable for several generations to come.