AP Tourism to provide verified homestays in State

AP Tourism director Himanshu Shukhla interacting with representatives of Stayzilla after exchanging an MoU in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: V_RAJU.

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to boost countryside tourism by promoting the concept of homestay in the rural areas that are less explored by commercial accommodators, Andhra Pradesh Tourism has made a deal with home stay providers Stayzilla and Rightstay here on Monday.

AP Tourism Director Himanshu Shukla exchanged MoUs with Swapnil Vats, Community Manager of Rightstay, and Ankit Rastogi, Vice President, Stayzilla.

Rightstay of MakeMyTrip and Stayzilla, which has large networks of homestays across the country, are for the first time associating with a State’s tourism department in south India.

“Andhra Pradesh recognises rural tourism as an important instrument for sustainable livelihood of the rural people, and by promoting homestays, the department intends to keep the concept of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ in the forefront,” said Mr. Shukla.

“Under this agreement, Rightstay and Stayzilla will lend expertise to AP Tourism to conduct verification procedures and jointly boost homestays and unique stay experiences within Andhra Pradesh. The duo will be part of the Service and Quality Assurance Committee of the department for inspection, verification and screening of the properties,” Mr. Shukla said. The homestays opened up under this agreement will conform strictly to the high qualities and standards set by APT, he added.

Deepak Tuli, Senior Vice President, MakeMyTrip said that Rightstay plans to expand its network in Andhra Pradesh by the end of next year.

What is a home stay?

The homestay is a type of accommodation service in which an individual offers his or her own residential property to guests for lodging on a daily basis. Any individual, who has a property, can register with any homestay aggregator and start earning by renting the entire property or just a room to guests. The guests choose the properties as per their requirement using the websites and mobile apps of the aggregators. The flexibility of anytime check-in and check-out and homely experience are the perks of homestay.